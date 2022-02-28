Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Pauses Selling Popular Alcohol

There is a lot of violence, hurt, and pain currently happening in our world. In this tense situation, people can do the little things that can potentially make a huge impact. The Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls is one business that is quietly showing it’s support for the country of Ukraine.

There is a picture trending on social media across the Sioux Empire. It appears that Hy-Vee stores have temporarily stopped selling Russian vodka.

In the Facebook post from a Sioux Falls resident, Hy-Vee stores across the Sioux Empire have removed Russian vodka from its shelves. The note on the Hy-Vee aisle states:

In light of the current situation, Hy-Vee has elected to remove all Russian vodka from our shelves. Sorry for the inconvenience.

For those wondering, Smirnoff is not a vodka product that Russia produces. According to a report from CNN, British spirits giant Diageo (DEO) owns Smirnoff, and it's manufactured in Illinois. The vodka Russian Standard is one of the few brands that is imported from Russia.

Besides Hy-Vee stores showing their support for the people of Ukraine, Sioux Falls landmarks are also advocating for the Eastern European country.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shared a photo of Falls Park on his Facebook page. The photo highlights the colorful blue and yellow lights that surround the falls. These are the colors of the Ukrainian flag. This picture really does say a thousand words. It demonstrates that a little Midwestern City in South Dakota is standing with Ukraine.

The Arc of Dreams was also lit in blue and yellow colors over the weekend. Meteorologist Tyler Roney from our news partners at Dakota News Now tweeted a picture on Twitter to share the moment.

Times are really tough in our world right now. It's so crucial that we remember to be kind to one another.

