Big Changes on Horizon for Sioux Falls Legends for Kids Event

There will be no Legends for Kids Banquet or Golf Tournament this Summer in Sioux Falls. That announcement was made in conjunction with a plan for the future of similar events, as well as the future of free youth sports clinics on Thursday morning.

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids banquet has been around for 25 years and has made a massive impact on our community and its youth sports initiatives.

Over the years, it has welcomed premier personalities in the sports world to Sioux Falls in front of thousands with a dream and mission of funding free youth sports camps right here in South Dakota. The event as of this year has raised more than $3.4 million dollars.

Get our free mobile app

Per Sanford Sports:

Registration is now open for a series of free youth sports clinics taking place this summer at the Sanford Sports Complex. Free Summer Clinics – Brought to you by Sanford Sports begins June 3 and features multiple opportunities for local kids. These free clinics have been a staple of the Sioux Falls community for more than two decades as part of Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids. Although the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids gala and golf tournament will come to an end after 25 years, new opportunities will be announced in 2025 in partnership with Hy-Vee. In the quarter-century partnership between Hy-Vee and Sanford Health, the Legends for Kids events contributed more than $3.4 million to the community through grants and scholarships. To date, more than 40,000 young athletes took part in the free camps and clinics where they were able to learn skills from local and professional athletes. “We are incredibly grateful to Hy-Vee, our Sanford team members and our community for making Legends for Kids such a rewarding event in South Dakota,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “The heart and soul of Legends for Kids has always been providing children with the opportunity to participate in wellness programs and strive to be a healthier generation than the last. Sanford Sports celebrates the legacy of the past 25 years while embracing that same spirit for the future.” Sanford Sports is in discussions with Hy-Vee about how the regional grocer can continue to support youth in sports via new sponsorships and new opportunities to help local kids directly. To kick off the summer season, the volleyball clinic will take place June 3 at the Sanford Pentagon. The baseball, basketball, golf, football, soccer and softball clinics are the week of June 9-13 at the Sanford Sports Complex with sign-up available here. Registration is also available for the annual high school football camp, which is June 23-25. In addition to this year’s clinics, Sanford Sports and Hy-Vee will host a community cookout to wrap up the week at the Sanford Crossing, as well as a community event later this summer. For more information on the free clinics and the transition of the Legends for Kids program, visit sanfordsports.com/sanford-legends.

Source: Sanford Sports

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien