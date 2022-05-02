Ed Sheeran ‘2Step’ Raising Funds for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran's latest single, "2Step" is the fifth single off of his album, =.

The album version released to radio includes Atlanta rapper, Lil Baby.

The music video for "2Step" was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine just before the attacks from Russia. It features some very interesting special effects as well as Ed Sheeran showing off a few dance moves. See that music video above.

In a written statement at the beginning of the video, Ed Sheeran states, "I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

Now there is a remix version of "2Step" featuring Ukrainian band, Antyltila. This version includes a verse in Ukrainian. The remix music video features two young dancers separated by the violence. They are seen dancing around the rubble and devastation. Very powerful visually. See that music video below.

The Ukrainian verse translated into English: