Sioux Falls Hoping to Buy SculptureWalk Piece to Help Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine rages on, residents here in the Sioux Empire can get behind a local effort to help raise money for the people of that war-torn country.
Dakota News Now is reporting that the SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors is now in the process of accepting pledges to purchase a sculpture that is currently part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk lineup.
Strangely enough, the sculpture they have set their sights on is called "Overcoming” and was created by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky. Mr. Mozhnevsky has participated in the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk for a number of years.
According to Dakota News Now, Mozhnevsky was born in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, and now resides in British Columbia.
Mozhnevsky was contacted recently by a professor named Volodymyr Khymynets, who also happens to be the director of the Transcarpathian Charitable Foundation “Edelweiss." Khymynets approached Mozhnevsky asking for his assistance in helping the many women, children, disabled, and elderly refugees that are now traveling through their city to escape the war. As you can imagine, these people are all in desperate need of basic necessities like; food, baby formula, clothing, and medical supplies.
To help the people of his country, Mozhnevsky is willing to donate 100% of the money raised to purchase his sculpture, "Overcoming," which is valued at $15,000.
That's where the SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors comes in. As Dakota News Now reports, the SculptureWalk Board is attempting to raise the funds necessary to purchase the sculpture, and in turn, make it a permanent part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk collection.
So far, more than $5,000 has been donated. Again, all the money raised from the sale of the sculpture will go directly to aid the humanitarian efforts in Mozhnevsky's home city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
If you feel compelled to join in the effort to help purchase the sculpture, there are three easy ways to donate. You can make a pledge by sending in a check to SculptureWalk at 300 South Phillips Ave., Suite L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. You can also call 605-731-2430, or make an online donation at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.
By the way, if you would like to see the "Overcoming" sculpture in person, it is currently on display at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue, in front of the Washington Pavilion.
Source: Dakota News Now
