Minnesota Needs to Purge Skippy Peanut Butter From Their Shelves
Before you spread the PB alongside the J make sure your Skippy isn't listed below.
The peanut butter on your shelf may be listed as part of a voluntary recall by Skippy Foods, LLC. Four varieties of the Skippy brand are subject to the recall:
According to the company's website, 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds have been identified due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
https://www.peanutbutter.com/recall
There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified.
States where the affected product was shipped: CA, CT, DE, FL, HI, IL, IN, KS, MA, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OK, and WI.
