Listen as SDSU Coaches Johnston, Henderson Preview Tournament

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Men's and Women's programs recently reigned supreme right here in Sioux Falls.

While that is sweet, it's only part of the postseason journey for both programs.

Both the Men and Women earned trips to the NCAA Tournaments that begin this week, and we had the opportunity to speak to both coaches this week on Overtime with Bert Remien.

First, for the SDSU Women, a huge winning streak, which included an unbeaten conference slate and run to the pinnacle of the conference tournament, headlines a tremendous season.

The Jackrabbits are 27-5 and are a 12-seed. They head out West to Spokane, Washington to take on the 5th-seeded Utah Utes (22-10) on Saturday night at 9:00. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

Here is Coach Aaron Johnston on what the Utes do so well:

SDSU is making their 12th ever appearance in the NCAA tournament at the DI level, and last year made a run to the second round, where they ultimately lost to Virginia Tech 72-60.

On the Men's side, it is a dream matchup and region for SDSU and Iowa State. Not only do the teams collide in nearby Omaha, but there is a ton of history there. Current Iowa State Head Coach TJ Otzelberger guided the Jackrabbits as Head Coach from 2016-2019 and had current SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson as an assistant on staff.

Here's what Coach Henderson had to say about the opportunity to meet Otzelberger in the tournament:

SDSU enters playing their best basketball of the season. The Jacks took home the title at the Summit League tournament and enter the NCAA Tournament at 22-12 overall and a 15-seed.

Iowa State somehow feels undervalued as a 2-seed. The Cyclones have been one of the strongest teams in the country all season long and boast a record of 27-7.

Tip-off is set for 6:35 on Thursday Night and can be watched on truTV. Here's Coach Henderson's keys to the matchup:

It's going to be a great rest of the week!

For all of the latest on College Basketball, don't miss Overtime with Bert Remien each and every weekday on ESPN Sioux Falls! The show airs 11-1 CT on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!