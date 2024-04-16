FCS Champion SDSU Jackrabbits Coming to Sioux Falls Saturday

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football program are back-to-back National Champions. This time last year, those of us in and around Sioux Falls had the opportunity to meet the 2022 Championship team in person.

Now, we have that opportunity again, but with the 2023 team right here in the Sioux Empire.

On Saturday, the Jackrabbits will once again be at Great Shots here in Sioux Falls for a meet and greet event.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the official post from SDSU Football:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to meet and congratulate the Champion Jackrabbits in person here in Sioux Falls!

Source: GoJacksFB on Twitter