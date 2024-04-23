No, The Minnesota Vikings Won’t Swap Picks with ATL in Draft

Minnesota Vikings fans had their hopes up this week that the NFL would conclude its investigation into alleged tampering between the Falcons and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Said investigation when concluded could yield a pick swap in an upcoming NFL draft, but it won't be this one.

It's tough news to swallow for Viking (and Giant) fans, as both teams were hoping for some immediate compensation from the tampering investigation.

The Giants are also waiting to hear from the NFL in regards to punishment and compensation for the rival Eagles alleged tampering with star running back Saquon Barkley.

Here's the latest from Pro Football Talk:

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the NFL could conclude tampering reviews involving the Falcons and Eagles this week. On Tuesday, the NFL said to Schefter that it won’t happen. From Schefter: “The league’s review into tampering allegations against the Falcons and Eagles is ongoing and will not conclude this week, per the NFL.”

Vikings fans were hopeful that maybe a first round pick swap was in the cards. The Vikings presently hold picks 11 and 23 in the first round, while the Falcons have pick #8.

Unfortunately, any findings and subsequent compensation will have to wait (for now).

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday from Detroit with round one. Rounds two and three are Friday evening, followed by Rounds four through seven on Saturday. ESPN Radio's Thursday and Friday draft coverage can be heard on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: NBC Sports - Pro Football Talk

