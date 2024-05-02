Packers Decline Once Promising Rookie’s 5th-Year Option

It's the time of year that top picks from 3 seasons ago in the NFL Draft have an important option on their contracts for a fifth year.

Some are no-brainers good and bad, while others present a lot to think about for each NFL team.

The Green Bay Packers spent their top pick back in 2021 on Cornerback Eric Stokes from the University of Georgia.

Stokes had a strong rookie season but has since struggled with inconsistent play and injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Georgia v Arkansas Getty Images loading...

The Packers are rolling the dice and opting to not exercise the 5th year option on Stokes' contract:

The move is not much of a surprise, Though Stokes played 16 games with 14 starts as a rookie, he has appeared in just 12 games in the last two years. Stokes was the No. 29 overall pick in 2021. Had the Packers exercised the option, Stokes would have been entitled to a $12.472 million guaranteed salary in 2025.

Stokes will now enter a "prove it" season when it comes to retaining a roster spot in Green Bay and/or finding work elsewhere next season.

The Packers drafted a cornerback in Round 7 this year, taking Penn State's Kalen King, but Stokes (if healthy) should have another big opportunity to make an impact on the Packers defense in 2024.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather