For Second Straight Season, Packers Will Play on Thanksgiving

Last year, the Green Bay Packers came into the Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions as a big underdog and a team that needed a win in the worst way.

They got their wish on turkey day, dominating the Lions to the tune of an impressive 29-22 road victory.

The new-look Packers squad behind Jordan Love at QB are 1-0 on Thanksgiving following that win, and now will have an immediate chance to make Turkey Day even more special.

Green Bay will play host to the final game of Thanksgiving Day this year and will face off with the Miami Dolphins.

Last time these two teams met was Christmas Day of 2022, a win for the Packers in Miami:

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will be playing on Thanksgiving for the second consecutive season. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers will host the Miami Dolphins in the Thanksgiving night game on Thursday, Nov. 28 during the 2024 regular season.

It's a big opportunity, and a rarity for the Packers to play on Thanksgiving against anyone other than the Lions or Cowboys.

Green Bay's schedule will be released later this evening, but between the opener down South in Brazil and a Thanksgiving night cap, Packers fans already have a ton to be excited about this Fall.

Source: Packers Wire on MSN