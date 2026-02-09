The long NFL offseason is upon us, officially cemented on Sunday Night with the Seahawks dominant win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

It's now time for the offseason speculation and trade rumor mill to heat up, as we approach the 'legal tampering period' in early March.

March 9th will mark the first day that we'll get concrete free agency news, and before long we'll be talking about late April's NFL Draft from Pittsburgh.

ESPN.com has put out a team-by-team offseason guide, and you can't afford to not have it bookmarked as we navigate the next 6 months.

The article tackles the tough offseason questions from top offseason priority to draft outlooks and more.

Here's a taste of the offseason primer for the Denver Broncos:

Latest on whether they will re-sign defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers: The 3-4 defensive end is the top interior rusher in free agency after posting 7.5 sacks at age 29. The Broncos have extended several key players in recent months and would love to keep Franklin-Myers, but they might not be able to reach his price range given interest around the league. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: Linebacker is one of the team's few positions with long-term question marks as both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set to become free agents. Georgia's CJ Allen is a name to circle in Round 1 as a true middle linebacker with instincts and range as a run defender. Jake Golday from Cincinnati is an intriguing Day 2 prospect who has continued to rise fast among scouts. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: After exploring a trade for Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in November, the Broncos will finally get their WR2 by signing the Colts' Alec Pierce. A big, physical receiver who can block and win on contested catches downfield, he's a perfect fit for Nix's play style and Payton's offense. -- Schatz

Source: ESPN.com

