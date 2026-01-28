The Nebraska Cornhuskers were once again bowling in 2025, and will endure loads of change this offseason ahead of kickoff this Fall.

Coach Matt Rhule guides the program through another offseason of change that will feature a new starting Quarterback and more in 2026.

The Big Ten announced its conference schedule on Tuesday, and with it came the solidification of every member institution's schedule.

Nebraska will play four Big Ten home games at Memorial Stadium in 2026, along with five league road contests. After opening the season with three non-conference home games at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska begins Big Ten Conference play with a road game at Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Nebraska plays host to three home games in October, including back-to-back home games to begin the month. The Huskers will take on Maryland on Oct. 3, then welcome defending national champion Indiana to Memorial Stadium on Oct. 10.

Nebraska then travels to CFP semifinalist Oregon on Oct. 17, before its lone bye week of the season on Oct. 24. The Huskers close the month with a home contest against Washington on Halloween in Lincoln.

The month of November will see Nebraska on the road for three of its final four regular-season contests. The Huskers play back-to-back road contests to open the month at Illinois (Nov. 7) and at Rutgers (Nov. 14). The Huskers finish their home schedule on Nov. 21 against CFP qualifier Ohio State and close the regular season at Iowa on Black Friday.

Nebraska opens its 2026 season with non-conference home games against Ohio (Sept. 5), Bowling Green (Sept. 12) and North Dakota (Sept. 19).

2026 Nebraska Football Schedule

Sept. 5—Ohio

Sept. 12—Bowling Green

Sept. 19—North Dakota

Sept. 26—at Michigan State

Oct. 3—Maryland

Oct. 10—Indiana

Oct. 17—at Oregon

Oct. 31—Washington

Nov. 7—at Illinois

Nov. 14—at Rutgers

Nov. 21—Ohio State

Nov. 27 (Fri.)—at Iowa

Source: Huskers.com