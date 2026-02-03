Grey Zabel has panned out even better than expected in his rookie NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Pierre, South Dakota native started all 17 games in the regular season and anchored a Seahawk offense line that ranked near the top in the league in many categories.

There were just three NFL quarterbacks who started all 17 games that were sacked less than Sam Darnold this season, and the team finished 11th in rushing yards per game.

Zabel, who attended Riggs High School in Pierre and played his college football at North Dakota State, was the 18th overall pick in this past NFL Draft.

Now, he aims to be yet another South Dakota native to hoist a Lombardi trophy, joining Dallas Goedert (Aberdeen, Britton-Hecla HS) and Cooper DeJean (Sioux Falls) last year.

Here's Zabel talking about being embraced as a rookie out in Seattle:

It's safe to say that Zabel's play has been getting noticed this season:

Zabel will start alongside fellow Bison alum Jalen Sundell (Maryville, Missouri) in Sunday's big game.

If you're looking for a side to root for on Sunday, look no further than supporting another South Dakota kid on the big stage!

