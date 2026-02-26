The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had quite a few excuses to not be at their best on Wednesday Night, but they didn't take the bait.

The team was entering dealing with notable injuries and had no upward mobility as far as seeding goes in next week's Summit League Tournament.

That didn't stop the squad from playing their best on the road against the NDSU Bison on Wednesday night in a statement win.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoJacks.com:

FARGO, N.D. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team avenged an earlier-season loss and snapped North Dakota State's 23-game win streak Wednesday night with a 59-44 win at the Scheels Center in Fargo.

SDSU has won six straight games and improves to 23-6 on the season and 13-2 in Summit League action. NDSU moves to 25-3 overall and 14-1 in conference games. The Bison have clinched the No. 1 seed at next week's Summit League Tournament, but a Bison loss and Jackrabbit win on Saturday would give SDSU a share of the regular season title.

Jackrabbit seniors Madison Mathiowetz and Brooklyn Meyer combined for 41 of SDSU's 59 points. Mathiowetz notched her third straight 20-point game and fourth this month, finishing with a game-high 23 points. She also contributed three steals and had both of the Jackrabbits' only 3-pointers. Meyer added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while shooting 7-of-8 from the floor.

The SDSU defense put the clamps on the league leaders, holding the Bison to a season-low scoring output and field goal percentage (.313). NDSU committed 18 turnovers, which the Jacks converted into 18 points on the other end.

The Jackrabbits nearly led wire-to-wire, allowing the Bison the advantage for 23 seconds before the Jackrabbits went ahead for good within the first three minutes. SDSU looked to pull away with an 8-0 run to go up 13 during the second quarter, but an 9-2 response from the Bison allowed the home team to hang around. The Jackrabbits led 29-21 at halftime. It was still an eight-point game after the third period, but the Jacks outscored the Bison 18-11 in the final quarter to slam the door.

NDSU's Avery Koenen, the Summit League's double-double leader, was held to 11 points and five rebounds for the night. Karrington Asp came off the bench to score 11 points as well.

Hadley Thul and Mahli Abdouch scored six points apiece for the Jackrabbits. Hilary Behrens pulled down seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits finished the game 48% from the floor on the offensive end and out-rebounded the Bison, 32-30. NDSU had a slight edge in steals (10-9) and the sides were tied with four blocks apiece.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State hosts South Dakota in an Interstate Series matchup Saturday afternoon at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will honor seniors Ellie Colbeck , Madison Mathiowetz and Brooklyn Meyer in a pre-game ceremony.

Source: GoJacks.com