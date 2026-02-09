Big #76 for the Seattle Seahawks is a hometown, home state, and FCS hero.

Grey Zabel played his high school football right here in South Dakota, suiting up for the Riggs Governors before taking his talents to Fargo to play with the NDSU Bison.

On Sunday Night, Zabel was a key facet along a Super Bowl-winning Seahawk offensive line, and finds himself once again a Champion.

Apparently, all Grey Zabel does is win titles. He's done a ton of it at every level of his football career.

Ryan Deal of 605Sports astutely pointed out in the wake of the game that Zabel has now achieved an impressive feat, and its only year one in the NFL:

That's right! Zabel won a 11AA South Dakota State Title (his last of three) in 2019, went to NDSU where he was twice a National Champion (2021 & 2024) with the Bison, AND won a Super Bowl in the span of just seven years.

That is a remarkable feat. It goes without saying that Zabel has already put together an amazing career on the gridiron, and we're just getting started in his NFL journey.

Zabel celebrated his latest win like any South Dakotan would:

South Dakotans (and our neighbors to the North) were watching proudly Sunday Night as Zabel cemented himself as one of the more accomplished winners at every level of the sport.

Zabel was the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is firmly entrenched in the team's plans for years to come along the Super Bowl Champion's offensive line.

Source: RyanDeal_605 on Twitter

