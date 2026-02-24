The North Dakota State Bison are making the leap to the FBS this Fall, and on Tuesday received their first ever Mountain West conference schedule.

While the Bison face a few year bowl ban with the move, they'll very much be in the mix as one of the best teams in conference immediately.

NDSU will play four home and four away games this Fall in the Mountain West.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoBison.com:

FARGO, N.D. - As work continues to round out the schedule for North Dakota State's inaugural season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, the Bison know who their eight conference opponents will be for the 2026 season.

The Mountain West Conference announced each team's four home and four away opponents Tuesday, Feb. 24. With 10 football-playing members in the league, each team will play an eight-game conference schedule and miss one MW opponent.

North Dakota State will play home games against Nevada, Northern Illinois, UTEP and Wyoming in 2026 with road games at Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico and UNLV. The Bison do not have San Jose State on their conference schedule for 2026.

Game dates and times are yet to be determined.

NDSU fans may renew their season tickets or make deposits for new season tickets online at GoBison.com/tickets. Deposits made by April 30 will be eligible to participate in the seat selection process this May. Any remaining season tickets will go on sale June 15.

--

As part of their move to the FBS:

When is NDSU eligible for bowl games?

There is a two-year transition period. The Bison will not be eligible for the MW Football Championship Game, College Football Playoff or bowl games until 2028. However, NDSU could be selected for a bowl game if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams nationally.

--

The Bison are coming off of another tremendous season at the FCS level, finishing with a mark of 12-1 after a playoff loss to Illinois State.

Source: GoBison.com

The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien