The leading man for the North Dakota State Bison isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Long have the Head Coaches at NDSU been poached by bigger schools, but it appears that Tim Polasek will stay in Fargo for years to come.

After another undefeated and dominant regular season, the Bison earned the #1 seed in the FCS playoffs, and the school has rewarded the Coach with a new contract as of Tuesday.

Here's the big news out of Fargo:

The Bison program continues to be one of the most consistently great at any level in the country, and figure to be one of the last teams standing once again this season.

NDSU went 12-0 in the regular season, have earned the #1 seed and a bye this weekend in the postseason, and have played in just two games decided by one score or less thus far.

Coach Tim Polasek is in the midst of year number two as the Head Coach in Fargo, and owns a 26-2 overall record. He guided the team to the National Title last year, a 35-32 win over Montana State.

The Bison await the winner of Illinois State and #16 Southeastern Louisiana. The Bison's first game of the postseason will be next Saturday at Noon inside the Fargo Dome. The Bison are a heavy favorite to win the FCS Title.

