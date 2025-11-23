Both the South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits had strong regular seasons on the football field once again, and both programs now set their sights on the FCS playoffs.

The USD Coyotes, who finished second in the MVFC this season with a record of 6-2 in conference, earned a home contest to start their postseason journey.

The SDSU Jackrabbits, fresh off of a walk-off overtime win at UND on Saturday, also earned a postseason bid, but will have to be on the road from the start next weekend.

Here's a look at the final MVFC standings this season:

Here's a look at the entirety of the FCS playoff bracket that was revealed on Sunday afternoon.

As for our area programs, here's the immediate schedule for both the Jacks and the Yotes.

Saturday, November 29th

New Hampshire (8-4) @ #14 South Dakota State (8-4) - Saturday @ Noon CT - ESPN+

Winner plays @ #3 Montana (11-1) - Saturday, December 6th

Drake (8-3) @ #11 South Dakota (8-4) - Saturday @ Noon CT - ESPN+

Winner plays #6 Mercer (9-2) - Saturday, December 6th

The rival NDSU Bison earned the #1 seed in this year's postseason:

Sources: Valley-Football.org and NCAA.com - Full FCS Postseason Bracket

