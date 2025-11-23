The South Dakota State Jackrabbits were fighting for more than just a win on Saturday afternoon, but also a potential postseason berth.

It had been an immensely frustrating stretch of late for SDSU, having dropped four straight contests while dealing with a laundry list of injuries.

Jack Henry once again earned the start at Quarterback with Chase Mason still on the shelf, and the Jacks trailed early Saturday in Grand Forks against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Per GoJacks.com:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grahm Goering couldn't have picked a better time for his first touchdown of the season.

The senior wide receiver made a leaping catch of a Jack Henry pass in the front right corner of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown in overtime to propel South Dakota State to a 34-31 victory over North Dakota and keep the 22nd-ranked Jackrabbits' hopes alive for a 14th consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

With its second overtime win of the season, SDSU improved to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The victory also ended a four-game losing skid for the Jackrabbits. UND, ranked 13th in the Stats Perform media poll and 16th by the FCS coaches, dropped to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.

On the walk-off winning play, Henry evaded pressure from multiple UND defenders and threw across his body on the run on a third-and-8 play after Kenten Laughman had given the Fighting Hawks a momentary 31-28 lead with his third field goal of the game — from 40 yards — to open the extra session.

SDSU rallied from a 20-7 deficit late in the third quarter to take the lead by scoring the next 21 points. The momentum quickly shifted in SDSU's favor as the Jackrabbits scored a pair of touchdowns 44 seconds apart to close out the third stanza. After not completing a pass for nearly two whole quarters, Henry rolled right and found tight end Greyton Gannon open down the sideline for a 42-yard touchdown.

On UND's first play of the ensuing possession, Kobe Clayborne sacked and forced Kaminski to fumble, with Logan Green falling on the loose ball at the 10. Two plays later, Josiah Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 6 yards out. The extra point by Eli Stader gave the Jackrabbits the lead at 21-20.

Johnson would give SDSU a 28-20 lead with his third touchdown of the day, a 1-yard plunge with 6:30 remaining in regulation. That capped a six-play, 64-yard drive that began with a 49-yard pass from Henry to Alex Bullock .

The Fighting Hawks sent the game to overtime as they put together an 11-play, 85-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions after starting the game 1-for-12 in that category. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski connected with Nate DeMontagnac for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:52 left on the clock, then tossed the tying two-point pass to Sawyer Seidl.

UND scored on consecutive offensive plays to build a 14-0 first-quarter advantage. The first with an eight-play, 98-yard drive that was aided by 30 yards worth of penalties by the Jackrabbits on the back end of a short gain. Kaminski finished off the march with a 14-yard touchdown run up the middle on fourth-and-1.

The Fighting Hawk lead grew to 14-0 moments later when B.J. Fleming caught a pass from Kaminski on a slant route and out-ran the SDSU defense for an 89-yard touchdown.

The Jackrabbits countered with a methodical 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. After throwing an incomplete pass on the first day of the drive, SDSU ran 16 consecutive rushing plays, with Julius Loughridge gaining the first 58 yards on 11 straight carries. Johnson later converted twice on short fourth down plays with carries of 9 and 5 yards before finding the end zone for the first time from 8 yards out. The drive consumed 9 minutes and 47 seconds between the first and second quarters, making it SDSU's longest drive by time this season.

Loughridge ended the afternoon with 112 yards on 24 carries, while Johnson tallied 76 yards on 19 carries.

UND turned an interception on the next Jackrabbit possession into points to build a 17-7 lead before halftime. Zach Lewis' pickoff gave the Fighting Hawks the ball at the SDSU 42 and UND was set up first and goal from the 5 after a 27-yard pass from Kaminski to DeMontagnac.However, the the Jackrabbit defense held, forcing UND to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Kenten Laughman.

The Jackrabbit defense came up with a strip-sack and fumble recovery courtesy of Dawson Ripperda on the final play of the first half and came up with another takeaway on UND's first possession of the second half when Noah St-Juste intercepted a pass at the Fighting Hawk 21.

SDSU drove to the doorstep, but came up empty when tight end Coleman Kuntz took the snap and was stuffed short of the goal line, turning the ball over on downs.

Another Jackrabbit miscue allowed UND to build its lead to 20-7 later in the third quarter. After a muffed punt gave the Fighting Hawks the ball at the SDSU 42, Laughman booted a 29-yard field goal with just under four minutes remaining in the stanza.

UND finished with a 367-334 advantage in total offense as Kaminski tallied 292 yards through the air on 20-of-33 passing and leading the rushing attack with 34 yards on 14 carries. DeMontagnac led the receiving corps with seven catches for 71 yards.

Henry completed 6-of-17 passes for SDSU for 132 yards. Bullock caught two passes for 58 yards, with Goering also finishing with two catches for 28 yards.

Defensively, linebackers Joe Ollman and Cullen McShane each registered a team-high seven tackles for the Jackrabbits. Kaden Vig, Malachi McNeal and Lance Rucker all tallied 11 stops for UND.

UP NEXT

The 24-team FCS playoff field will be announced at 11 a.m. Central Time Sunday on ESPNU. First-round games will be played at campus sites on Nov. 29.

Coach Dan Jackson will join Overtime with Bert Remien on Monday at 12:30pm to discuss the win, postseason berth, and what's ahead for the team this season.

