Betting Spread Revealed for SDSU WBB’s Matchup vs. Washington
The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's Basketball team is dancing once again after yet another Summit League Tournament title.
This year marks the fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jackrabbits and 14th overall trip in 18 years of DI eligibility.
On Friday afternoon at 1:30, the 11th-seeded Jackrabbits face off with 6th-seeded Washington in a game played in Fort Worth, Texas.
Per usual, there will be a ton of betting interest on the entirety of the Men's and Women's Tournament, so we have some betting odds to break down.
SDSU, despite being an 11-seed, is only a 5.5-point underdog. It's safe to say that the Jackrabbits won't be slept on again this year.
Here's a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook and are subject to change.
SDSU Jackrabbits +5.5 (-102) vs. Washington Huskies
Moneyline - SDSU +215, Washington -265
O/U Score Total - 131.5
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Last season, SDSU earned a 10-seed and upset 7th-seeded Oklahoma State before falling in the next round to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. Two years ago, in the 2024 tournament, SDSU fell in the first round as a 12-seed in a matchup against 5th-seeded Utah.
In the programs DI history, this is the first time the Jacks have been an 11-seed. Here's more on their historical seeding:
#6 Seed - 1 time (2019 Tournament)
#7 Seed - 1 time (2009 Tournament)
#8 Seed - 1 time (2018 Tournament)
#9 Seed - 2 times (2021, 2023 Tournaments)
#10 Seed - 1 time (2025 Tournament)
#11 Seed - 1 time (2026 Tournament)
#12 Seed - 2 times (2016, 2024 Tournaments)
#13 Seed - 2 times (2012, 2013 Tournaments)
#14 Seed - 2 times (2010, 2015 Tournaments)
#15 Seed - 1 time (2011 Tournament)
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Don't miss out on the action! SDSU takes on Washington at 1:30 on Friday. The game can be seen on ESPNews. For a full preview, visit GoJacks.com!
Sources: Sports Reference (Stats), GoJacks.com and DraftKings Sportsbook
The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien