The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's Basketball team is dancing once again after yet another Summit League Tournament title.

This year marks the fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jackrabbits and 14th overall trip in 18 years of DI eligibility.

On Friday afternoon at 1:30, the 11th-seeded Jackrabbits face off with 6th-seeded Washington in a game played in Fort Worth, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Per usual, there will be a ton of betting interest on the entirety of the Men's and Women's Tournament, so we have some betting odds to break down.

SDSU, despite being an 11-seed, is only a 5.5-point underdog. It's safe to say that the Jackrabbits won't be slept on again this year.

Here's a look at the betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook and are subject to change.

SDSU Jackrabbits +5.5 (-102) vs. Washington Huskies

Moneyline - SDSU +215, Washington -265

O/U Score Total - 131.5

--

Last season, SDSU earned a 10-seed and upset 7th-seeded Oklahoma State before falling in the next round to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. Two years ago, in the 2024 tournament, SDSU fell in the first round as a 12-seed in a matchup against 5th-seeded Utah.

In the programs DI history, this is the first time the Jacks have been an 11-seed. Here's more on their historical seeding:

#6 Seed - 1 time (2019 Tournament)

#7 Seed - 1 time (2009 Tournament)

#8 Seed - 1 time (2018 Tournament)

#9 Seed - 2 times (2021, 2023 Tournaments)

#10 Seed - 1 time (2025 Tournament)

#11 Seed - 1 time (2026 Tournament)

#12 Seed - 2 times (2016, 2024 Tournaments)

#13 Seed - 2 times (2012, 2013 Tournaments)

#14 Seed - 2 times (2010, 2015 Tournaments)

#15 Seed - 1 time (2011 Tournament)

--

Don't miss out on the action! SDSU takes on Washington at 1:30 on Friday. The game can be seen on ESPNews. For a full preview, visit GoJacks.com!

Sources: Sports Reference (Stats), GoJacks.com and DraftKings Sportsbook