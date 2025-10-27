It was a rough weekend for both USD and SDSU on the gridiron.

USD fell at home 21-13 to ranked Illinois State in a game in which they had the advantage in numerous statistical categories, while SDSU lost in lopsided fashion to top-ranked NDSU in the Dakota Marker in Brookings.

The new set of rankings are out, and both teams tumbled.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1 North Dakota State (56) 8-0 1,400 1 2 Tarleton State 9-0 1,318 3 3 Montana 8-0 1,280 4 T4 Montana State 6-2 1,205 5 T4 South Dakota State 7-1 1,205 2 6 UC Davis 6-1 1,086 6 7 Lehigh 8-0 1,034 7 8 North Dakota 6-2 1,022 8 9 Tennessee Tech 8-0 990 9 10 Monmouth 7-1 903 10 11 Villanova 6-2 744 11 12 Harvard 6-0 682 14 13 Rhode Island 7-2 678 13 14 Lamar 7-1 651 15 15 Mercer 6-1 583 17 16 Southern Illinois 5-3 540 16 17 Illinois State 5-3 511 18 18 Youngstown State 5-3 379 22 19 Northern Arizona 5-3 377 20 20 Stephen F. Austin 6-2 301 24 21 Southeastern Louisiana 6-2 272 NR 22 Austin Peay 5-3 217 25 23 Jackson State 5-2 215 12 24 Abilene Christian 4-4 192 23 25 Presbyterian 7-1 107 19

Dropped Out of Top 25: South Dakota (21)



Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (5-4, 3-2 MVFC), 99; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 95; Alabama State (5-2, 3-1 SWAC), 21; Dartmouth (5-1, 3-1 Ivy), 17; Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 15; Delaware State (5-3, 1-0 MEAC), 14; West Georgia (6-3, 3-3 UAC), 14; Gardner-Webb (5-3, 3-1 OVC-Big South), 12; Dayton (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer), 8; Prairie View A&M (6-2, 4-0 SWAC), 4; UT Rio Grande Valley (6-2, 2-2 Southland), 4; New Hampshire (5-4, 3-2 CAA), 2; Sacramento State (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 2

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25