USD Drops Out, SDSU Tumbles in Latest FCS Top 25 Rankings
It was a rough weekend for both USD and SDSU on the gridiron.
USD fell at home 21-13 to ranked Illinois State in a game in which they had the advantage in numerous statistical categories, while SDSU lost in lopsided fashion to top-ranked NDSU in the Dakota Marker in Brookings.
The new set of rankings are out, and both teams tumbled.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
|1
|North Dakota State (56)
|8-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Tarleton State
|9-0
|1,318
|3
|3
|Montana
|8-0
|1,280
|4
|T4
|Montana State
|6-2
|1,205
|5
|T4
|South Dakota State
|7-1
|1,205
|2
|6
|UC Davis
|6-1
|1,086
|6
|7
|Lehigh
|8-0
|1,034
|7
|8
|North Dakota
|6-2
|1,022
|8
|9
|Tennessee Tech
|8-0
|990
|9
|10
|Monmouth
|7-1
|903
|10
|11
|Villanova
|6-2
|744
|11
|12
|Harvard
|6-0
|682
|14
|13
|Rhode Island
|7-2
|678
|13
|14
|Lamar
|7-1
|651
|15
|15
|Mercer
|6-1
|583
|17
|16
|Southern Illinois
|5-3
|540
|16
|17
|Illinois State
|5-3
|511
|18
|18
|Youngstown State
|5-3
|379
|22
|19
|Northern Arizona
|5-3
|377
|20
|20
|Stephen F. Austin
|6-2
|301
|24
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6-2
|272
|NR
|22
|Austin Peay
|5-3
|217
|25
|23
|Jackson State
|5-2
|215
|12
|24
|Abilene Christian
|4-4
|192
|23
|25
|Presbyterian
|7-1
|107
|19
Dropped Out of Top 25: South Dakota (21)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (5-4, 3-2 MVFC), 99; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 95; Alabama State (5-2, 3-1 SWAC), 21; Dartmouth (5-1, 3-1 Ivy), 17; Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 15; Delaware State (5-3, 1-0 MEAC), 14; West Georgia (6-3, 3-3 UAC), 14; Gardner-Webb (5-3, 3-1 OVC-Big South), 12; Dayton (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer), 8; Prairie View A&M (6-2, 4-0 SWAC), 4; UT Rio Grande Valley (6-2, 2-2 Southland), 4; New Hampshire (5-4, 3-2 CAA), 2; Sacramento State (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 2
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
