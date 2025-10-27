USD Drops Out, SDSU Tumbles in Latest FCS Top 25 Rankings

Dave Eggen/Inertia

It was a rough weekend for both USD and SDSU on the gridiron.

USD fell at home 21-13 to ranked Illinois State in a game in which they had the advantage in numerous statistical categories, while SDSU lost in lopsided fashion to top-ranked NDSU in the Dakota Marker in Brookings.

The new set of rankings are out, and both teams tumbled.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1North Dakota State (56)8-01,4001
2Tarleton State9-01,3183
3Montana8-01,2804
T4Montana State6-21,2055
T4South Dakota State7-11,2052
6UC Davis6-11,0866
7Lehigh8-01,0347
8North Dakota6-21,0228
9Tennessee Tech8-09909
10Monmouth7-190310
11Villanova6-274411
12Harvard6-068214
13Rhode Island7-267813
14Lamar7-165115
15Mercer6-158317
16Southern Illinois5-354016
17Illinois State5-351118
18Youngstown State5-337922
19Northern Arizona5-337720
20Stephen F. Austin6-230124
21Southeastern Louisiana6-2272NR
22Austin Peay5-321725
23Jackson State5-221512
24Abilene Christian4-419223
25Presbyterian7-110719

Dropped Out of Top 25: South Dakota (21)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (5-4, 3-2 MVFC), 99; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 95; Alabama State (5-2, 3-1 SWAC), 21; Dartmouth (5-1, 3-1 Ivy), 17;  Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 15; Delaware State (5-3, 1-0 MEAC), 14; West Georgia (6-3, 3-3 UAC), 14; Gardner-Webb (5-3, 3-1 OVC-Big South), 12; Dayton (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer), 8; Prairie View A&M (6-2, 4-0 SWAC), 4; UT Rio Grande Valley (6-2, 2-2 Southland), 4; New Hampshire (5-4, 3-2 CAA), 2; Sacramento State (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 2

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

