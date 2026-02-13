The Full List of Area College Stars Headed to the NFL Combine

The Full List of Area College Stars Headed to the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is rapidly approaching and will once again be held in Indianapolis beginning on February 23rd.

There are a ton of local college participants this year, and it's time to spotlight those that have earned the massive opportunity to be a part of the event.

Here's the full list of area talent that will be on display in Indianapolis.

Per NFL.com:

The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. Here are the invitees, sorted by position.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+.

QUARTERBACKS

  • Jalon Daniels, Kansas
  • Cole Payton, North Dakota State

RUNNING BACKS

  • Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

WIDE RECEIVERS

  • Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
  • Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

TIGHT ENDS

  • John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  • Sam Hecht, Kansas State
  • Logan Jones, Iowa
  • Beau Stephens, Iowa

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Deven Eastern, Minnesota
  • Max Llewellyn, Iowa
  • Domonique Orange, Iowa State

LINEBACKERS

  • Karson Sharar, Iowa

DEFENSIVE BACKS

  • TJ Hall, Iowa
  • Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
  • VJ Payne, Kansas State
  • DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

SPECIALISTS

  • Drew Stevens, Iowa

--

Best of luck to all of these area collegiate athletes on their next steps!

Source: NFL.com

