The NFL Combine is rapidly approaching and will once again be held in Indianapolis beginning on February 23rd.

There are a ton of local college participants this year, and it's time to spotlight those that have earned the massive opportunity to be a part of the event.

Here's the full list of area talent that will be on display in Indianapolis.

Get our free mobile app

Per NFL.com:

The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. Here are the invitees, sorted by position.

Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+.

QUARTERBACKS

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

RUNNING BACKS

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

WIDE RECEIVERS

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

TIGHT ENDS

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Logan Jones, Iowa

Beau Stephens, Iowa

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Deven Eastern, Minnesota

Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Domonique Orange, Iowa State

LINEBACKERS

Karson Sharar, Iowa

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TJ Hall, Iowa

Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

VJ Payne, Kansas State

DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

SPECIALISTS

Drew Stevens, Iowa -- Best of luck to all of these area collegiate athletes on their next steps!

Source: NFL.com

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien