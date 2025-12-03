It's been quite the coaching career for Chris Klieman, and it's reportedly coming to an end this offseason.

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the former North Dakota State Bison Head Coach was retiring from his current post at Kansas State.

Per ESPN.com:

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told his team he plans to retire on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said he told the group it was a family decision that he reached several days ago after a difficult season.

Kansas State officials have made clear that former star quarterback Collin Klein is the target for the job, per ESPN sources. While there have been no formal discussions about a contract for Klein, he's the clear favorite to come in and take over at his alma mater.

The move comes in the wake of a 6-6 season at Kansas State. Klieman is 54-34 in seven seasons at Kansas State, and he also won four national titles in five seasons at North Dakota State. His overall record as a head coach is 126-47.

The Mercury Sports first reported the expected move, which came as a surprise to the Kansas State staff and players, who had no idea a potential retirement was coming. Klieman is under contract through 2032 and is making $5.25 million this year.

Klein, the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, learned this week that this was a possibility. The opportunity to return to his alma mater will factor into his decision-making on other jobs he was also in the mix for.

Klein is expected to stay with Texas A&M throughout that school's playoff run, per sources. He already has indicated that to school officials in discussions about this possibility. The expectation is that Klieman would coach in Kansas State's bowl game.

Klein is a former star player at Kansas State, where he finished as a Heisman finalist in 2012. He coached at the school from 2017 to 2023, including two years as offensive coordinator before taking the same position at Texas A&M.

Klein spent five years on Klieman's staff. He coached two years for legendary coach Bill Snyder in 2017 and 2018 and also played for Snyder, including a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2012.

Throughout this season, Klieman has indicated that the job was wearing on him. After a 51-47 road loss at Utah, he said: "I've heard I have cashed it in. I've heard the players have cashed it in. We need to get new leadership here. We need to get new players, new coaches. I'm tired of it."

"I've given my friggin' ... life for this place for seven years. I've given everything for seven years. And I think I deserve a little bit of respect. I'm frustrated like everybody else is, but I love those kids. And I'll go to friggin' battle with those kids any day."

Source: ESPN.com

