South Dakota, SDSU Highly Ranked in FCS Preseason Top 25

It's still WAY too early to be talking about college football rankings, but starved football fans like me will eat up just about anything this time of the year.

HERO Sports is working to soon release their FCS Preseason Top 25 in the coming days and has dropped their top 10 ahead of the complete release.

SDSU, the reigning back-to-back FCS National Champion, has predictably retained the top spot in the preseason poll.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski is back, as are young stars such as Griffin Wilde and Tucker Large. The Jackrabbits should be primed and ready for another fun and deep run into the postseason this Fall.

The South Dakota Coyotes made history this past season, posting their first-ever double-digit win season at the FCS level, and hosted a pair of playoff contests in Vermillion.

The Yotes return a ton of talent despite a few marquee departures, such as Linebacker Brock Mogensen and Cornerback Myles Harden to the NFL.

The Coyotes are ranked 5th in the HERO Sports poll. Here's the top 10:

1) South Dakota State

2) North Dakota State

3) Montana

4) Montana State

5) South Dakota

6) Villanova

7) Idaho

8) Southern Illinois

9) Sacramento State

10) Central Arkansas

It's a fun little preview and glimpse of what's to come this year at the FCS level of college football.

Both USD and SDSU open the season in late August, as USD plays host to Northern State in Vermillion, while SDSU opens the season with quite the challenge at FBS Oklahoma State.

Source: HERO Sports