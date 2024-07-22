Iowa Hawkeye Alum Boettger Lands with New NFL Team
Ike Boettger was undrafted, but that hasn't stopped the former Hawkeye from hanging around in the National Football League.
On Monday, Hawkeye fans learned of the next destination for the former Iowa standout, as Boettger inked a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions.
Boettger, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills, has bounced around quite a bit over the past few seasons.
Here's the details about his new deal that landed him with the Lions:
The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their offensive line.
On Monday, the team added depth by signing Ike Boettger, a 29-year-old who has played six NFL seasons. He played for the Buffalo Bills in his first five seasons, then spent the 2023 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts.
It's more of a depth signing at this stage, but it remains notable for the former undrafted guard out of Iowa.
Boettger, a Cedar Falls native, played a wide variety of positions at Cedar Falls High School, and that versatility and athleticism has led to a lengthy stay in the NFL thus far.
The Lions open the preseason against the New York Giants on the road on Thursday, August 8th.
