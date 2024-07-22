Iowa Hawkeye Alum Boettger Lands with New NFL Team

Ike Boettger was undrafted, but that hasn't stopped the former Hawkeye from hanging around in the National Football League.

On Monday, Hawkeye fans learned of the next destination for the former Iowa standout, as Boettger inked a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

Boettger, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills, has bounced around quite a bit over the past few seasons.

Here's the details about his new deal that landed him with the Lions: