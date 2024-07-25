Former North Dakota St Standout Signs with Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have made a couple of roster moves in the wake of recent happenings at training camp, including adding some local talent.

Second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon reportedly tore his ACL during Wednesday's training camp opener, leaving the team with a hole at the position.

The Vikings addressed that need by adding Jacobi Francis today, and also signed former North Dakota State standout Jabril Cox.

In a corresponding move, the team released Linebacker K.J. Cloyd.

Per SI.com:

Cox played in a limited capacity with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and 2022 and spent the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders. As a graduate transfer at LSU in 2020, Cox racked up 58 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss. He added a sack and three interceptions. At NDSU, he was a two-time FCS All-American and totaled 258 tackles, 14 sacks, six interceptions and two touchdowns. The Bison won three national championships with Cox leading the defense.

It's a pair of intriguing signings at this stage of the preseason, as both players will aim to catch on with the active roster or practice squad.

Francis was undrafted out of Memphis in 2022 and has spent time since with the Houston Texans.

The Vikings officially open the preseason on Saturday, August 10th when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home at US Bank Stadium.

