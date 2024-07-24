Injuries occur throughout the NFL season, and sometimes they happen right out of the gates.

That's the case with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, as they're already dealing with an injury at wide receiver just days after opening training camp.

The Chiefs are seeking the first ever NFL Super Bowl three-peat, and they'll need depth at wideout to make it happen.

A big part of that depth over the past few seasons has been wide receiver Justin Watson. Watson was dinged up in today's practice:

Via multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Justin Watson exited practice early on Wednesday. After the session, the team confirmed Watson is dealing with a foot injury.

Watson is now in his third season with the team, and while he hasn't been a gamebreaker; he's been a key part of the offense.

Watson has recorded over 700 yards receiving and 5 total touchdowns over the past 2 years and has been a consistent option for Patrick Mahomes as the team continues their search for a true replacement (by committee or otherwise) for Tyreek Hill.

Watson and the Chiefs open up the preseason on Saturday, August 10th against the Jaguars on the road, and take on the Ravens in the NFL regular season opener on Thursday, September 5th at Arrowhead.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

