Listen to Nebraska HC Matt Rhule Comment on Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola is as hyped of a quarterback recruit as any we've ever seen down in Lincoln.

He has it all, the talent, the pedigree, and the potential.

Head Coach Matt Rhule was tasked with addressing the media about his team at Big Ten Media days this week, but it's his recent comments on the Pat McAfee show that has Husker fans dreaming of what could be.

Here's Rhule when asked about his QB battle as we approach the season, and he addressed the young Raiola as well:

It says quite a lot about the mentality and composition of the youngster for a Head Coach to say that.

Things are going to be very fun to watch down in Lincoln this year. Whether Raiola starts right out of the gate or not (he should), things are looking up for the Huskers.

They open the season with four-straight home games, and it all starts with a date with UTEP on Saturday, August 31st. It's a 2:30 kickoff and fans can watch the game on FOX.

As of now, the Huskers are a 28-point favorite at DraftKings, and are likely to start off the season 1-0. Nebraska takes on Colorado, Northern Iowa, and Purdue in the three weeks to follow, all at home.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and HuskGuys on Twitter

