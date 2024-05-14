GB Packers Rookie OL Retires Prior to Starting First NFL Season

Kudos to knowing when it's time. Packers undrafted rookie Trente Jones has called it a career before even playing in his first preseason game.

That's the report out of Green Bay today as one of the more likely UDFAs to challenge for a roster spot has decided to hang up his cleats.

It's a surprising development, but pro football isn't for everyone, even those that starred in college like Jones:

Jones’ apparent retirement is a surprise, as he just participated in the Packers’ rookie minicamp on May 3-4. He just completed his college career at the University of Michigan, where he was a consistent Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Jones was a strong fill-on on a rock-solid Michigan offensive line last season, and helped the team win the National Title. He started a total of five games last season.

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Getty Images loading...

The Packers will now move forward in search of another youngster to fill out the 90-man roster. Most recently prior to the Jones news, the Packers inked a deal with NDSU alum and South Dakota Native Spencer Waege via Waivers from the 49ers.

Green Bay will open the season internationally this year, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a 'road' game in Sao Paolo, Brazil. That game will take place on Friday, September 6th as part of the NFL's opening weekend.

Source: Acme Packing Company