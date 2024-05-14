GB Packers Rookie OL Retires Prior to Starting First NFL Season

GB Packers Rookie OL Retires Prior to Starting First NFL Season

Getty Images

Kudos to knowing when it's time. Packers undrafted rookie Trente Jones has called it a career before even playing in his first preseason game.

That's the report out of Green Bay today as one of the more likely UDFAs to challenge for a roster spot has decided to hang up his cleats.

It's a surprising development, but pro football isn't for everyone, even those that starred in college like Jones:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Jones’ apparent retirement is a surprise, as he just participated in the Packers’ rookie minicamp on May 3-4. He just completed his college career at the University of Michigan, where he was a consistent Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Jones was a strong fill-on on a rock-solid Michigan offensive line last season, and helped the team win the National Title. He started a total of five games last season.

Getty Images
loading...

The Packers will now move forward in search of another youngster to fill out the 90-man roster. Most recently prior to the Jones news, the Packers inked a deal with NDSU alum and South Dakota Native Spencer Waege via Waivers from the 49ers.

Green Bay will open the season internationally this year, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a 'road' game in Sao Paolo, Brazil. That game will take place on Friday, September 6th as part of the NFL's opening weekend.

Source: Acme Packing Company

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports

Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

 

Filed Under: Big 10, Big Ten, Football, gb, Go Pack Go, Green Bay, Green Bay Packers, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, Michigan Wolverines, mini camp, national champions, NFC North, NFL, offensive lineman, pack, Packers, reserve, retire, Retirement, rookie, trente jones, udfa, undrafted, Wisconsin, Wolverines
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls