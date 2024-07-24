EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have carried their busy offseason right up to the eve of training camp, adding one more contract extension to their list of moves Tuesday by agreeing to terms with left tackle Christian Darrisaw on a four-year deal.

Darrisaw, the Vikings' first-round pick in 2021 (No. 23 overall), will receive up to $113 million in new money, including $77 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darrisaw's deal includes $43.7 million guaranteed at signing, the source said. Darrisaw, who turned 25 last month, had two years remaining on his rookie deal and is now signed through the 2029 season.

The agreement was finalized on the day Vikings veterans reported to training camp, one day before their first practice and one month after the team signed receiver Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Since the end of last season, the Vikings have bid farewell to quarterback Kirk Cousins, drafted rookie J.J. McCarthy, signed a total of 14 unrestricted free agents -- including veteran quarterback Sam Darnold -- and re-signed eight of their own players.

