Four Straight Primetime Games Headline Packers 2024 Schedule

The Green Bay Packers learned the specifics of their 2024 schedule last night along with the rest of the league, and there's a lot of intrigue ahead of kickoff this Fall.

The Packers have more often than not been a popular pick for primetime in recent years, and that is no different this season.

The unusual part of the primetime slate this season for Green Bay is the fact that they open the season with a standalone Friday Night game in Brazil, but don't play in primetime again until Week 13.

Then, all heck breaks loose as the Packers play in primetime for four consecutive weeks. That makes five primetime contests for the Packers, including another Thanksgiving game this Fall.

Here's the entirety of the Packers schedule (all times CT):

Preseason

Saturday, August 10th - @ Cleveland Browns - 3:25

Sunday, August 18th - @ Denver Broncos - 7:00

Saturday, August 24th - vs. Baltimore Ravens - 12:00

Regular Season (Division Games in Bold)

Week 1 - Friday, September 6th - @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sao Paolo, Brazil) - 7:15

Week 2 - Sunday, September 15th - vs. Indianapolis Colts - 12:00

Week 3 - Sunday, September 22nd - @ Tennessee Titans - 12:00

Week 4 - Sunday, September 29th - vs. Minnesota Vikings - 12:00

Week 5 - Sunday, October 6th - @ Los Angeles Rams - 3:25

Week 6 - Sunday, October 13th - vs. Arizona Cardinals - 12:00

Week 7 - Sunday, October 20th - vs. Houston Texans - 12:00

Week 8 - Sunday, October 27th - @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00

Week 9 - Sunday, November 3rd - vs. Detroit Lions - 3:25

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - Sunday, November 17th - @ Chicago Bears - 12:00

Week 12 - Sunday, November 24th - vs. San Francisco 49ers - 3:25

Week 13 - Thursday, November 28th - vs. Miami Dolphins - 7:20

Week 14 - Thursday, December 5th - @ Detroit Lions - 7:15

Week 15 - Sunday, December 15th - @ Seattle Seahawks - 7:20

Week 16 - Monday, December 23rd - vs. New Orleans Saints - 7:15

Week 17 - Sunday, December 29th - @ Minnesota Vikings - 12:00

Week 18 - TBD Date - vs. Chicago Bears - TBD Time

It's a tough schedule loaded with big games for the Packers this Fall.

