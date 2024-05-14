Detroit Lions Sign QB Jared Goff To 4-year, $212M Extension

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal makes the 2016 No. 1 pick the highest-paid player in franchise history. The $53 million average annual salary in Goff's new deal makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow ($55 million).

Detroit has now rewarded three of its star players this offseason with over $444 million in contract extensions to Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Goff, 29, has flourished in three seasons with the Lions since he was acquired in a trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Get our free mobile app

Last season he threw for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he led the Lions to two playoff victories in a single postseason for the first time since 1957, and Detroit collected its first division title in more than three decades. The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.