Tucker Kraft had a phenomenal rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, and it looks as though he's primed to build on it this Fall.

Kraft has been dealing with a pec injury in the recent months, and he and others on the Packers roster appear set to start training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Kraft posted a rookie statline of 31 catches, 355 yards, and 2 touchdowns last season in Green Bay.

There doesn't appear to be long-term concern for Kraft, and here's the latest on the SDSU product:

Offensive tackle Zach Tom, tight end Tucker Kraft, receiver Alex McGough and offensive lineman Donovan Jennings were placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Kraft is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered while bench pressing this offseason. Like Tom, the Packers are hopeful he'll be healthy by Week 1.

It's good news in the sense that the Packers are taking a conservative approach in the hopes that the former Jackrabbit star will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Kraft was a great fill-in starter last year when both Tyler Davis and Luke Musgrave went down with injuries, and now the Packers are relying on the trio ahead of the 2024 campaign to be both healthy and effective.

The Packers open training camp on Monday, July 22nd.

Green Bay opens the preseason on Saturday, August 10th when they take on the Cleveland Browns. The lone home preseason contest is on Saturday, August 24th against Baltimore.

The regular season begins for Green Bay VERY far from home, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a 'road' game in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday, September 6th.

