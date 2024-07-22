Minnesota Vikings Plan Series of Classy Moves to Honor CB Jackson

Khyree Jackson passed away along with two of his high school teammates in car accident back on July 6th.

While the football world continues to mourn the loss of Jackson and his two high school teammates, the Minnesota Vikings have begun planning multiple ways of honoring their rookie Cornerback.

Jackson, who passed away at just 24 years old, will reportedly have the remainder of his rookie signing bonus paid from the Vikings in full to his estate.

In addition, Minnesota plans other ways to honor Jackson throughout the season:

It's a classy series of moves from the Vikings organization as the team gears up for training camp.

The Vikings will surely have Jackson in their hearts this season and beyond, as the youngster would've been competing for a roster spot and starting reps in training camp this month.

Minnesota opens the preseason on Saturday, August 10th against the Raiders at home, and the regular season begins on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 8th.

