Open Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Dates & Details This Summer

Minnesota Vikings fans are anticipating another fun and competitive season this Fall, and it all starts with training camp coming up later this month.

Soon, camp will begin for the Vikings, and there will be a total of 9 open practices available to the public, including one night practice.

The Vikings will have public practices ranging from the end of July to early August, and it's an affordable crowd-pleaser for your friends and family.

Adults get in the door for just $5, while children under the age of 18 are free at the TCO Performance Center.

Here are the dates for open practices this Summer (all practices 12-5p unless noted):

Saturday, July 27th*

Monday, July 29th

Tuesday, July 30th

Wednesday, July 31st

Friday, August 2nd

Saturday, August 3rd

Monday, August 5th (Night Practice)

Wednesday, August 7th

Thursday, August 8th

*On opening day, the Vikings are also offering Youth Cheer and Youth Football Camps. For more info, follow this link.

Here are some more details about the night practice in early August:

There are all sorts of great opportunities and options to head out to the Twin Cities and see the Vikings in person.

Please visit the link below for all details including ticketing, parking, and more at Vikings.com!

The Vikings open the preseason on Saturday, August 10th when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders. The regular season begins on the road for Minnesota just about a month later when the Vikings take on the Giants on Sunday, September 8th.

Source: Vikings Training Camp - Vikings.com