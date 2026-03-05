The Minnesota Wild have had an active week ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline, and fans should be excited about what's ahead.

While the team might not be in realistic contention to catch the Colorado Avalanche for the #1 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, they could be primed for a deep run.

The team is stockpiling assets at this point of the season, and on Thursday they pulled off their second trade this week.

Per ESPN.com:

The Minnesota Wild added more depth Thursday, acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026.

The arrival of Petry, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, means he could likely be used as a sixth or seventh defenseman for a Wild defense that already has Jonas Brodin, Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Jared Spurgeon.

Petry, 38, has eight points in 58 games while logging a career-low 14:51 per game in ice time.

The Wild still have $11.252 million in deadline cap space, per PuckPedia, that they could use to add more help before Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Minnesota (36-16-10) has used this season to transform from a team that has made the playoffs to one that could potentially challenge for the Stanley Cup while playing in the challenging Central Division.

The Wild are nine points behind the division-leading Colorado Avalanche entering Thursday's games, but just three points behind the Dallas Stars for second place.

Florida's bid for a third straight Stanley Cup has been derailed this season by numerous injuries that have impacted its lineup. The Panthers (30-28-3) entered the day with the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Rangers.

Earlier in the week, the Wild traded for veteran Center Michael McCarron from the Predators in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick.

The Wild currently sit third in the Western Conference with 82 points. They trail only Dallas (85) and Colorado (91) at present in the West, and have the fourth most points leaguewide. Here's a look at the latest standings.

Source: ESPN.com

