It was a massive night in Minnesota on Thursday, as both the Wild and Timberwolves advanced after game six victories in their respective sports.

The Wild earned a hard-fought 5-2 win over the rival Dallas Stars, while Minnesota slammed the door on Denver yet again to advance to the second round.

Per ESPN.com:

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ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild's 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Minnesota will face Presidents' Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche have not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. They lost to Dallas in the first round in 2016 and 2023.

"I see our fans when we scored our fourth goal, I looked back through the glass and I see someone crying in the stands," said Jesper Wallstedt, who made 22 saves. "I realize how big this is for our fan base. Not just us but there's so many more people who are with us on this road and this journey. The excitement and joy to get past the first round is huge."

After Hughes broke a tie midway through the third period, Matt Boldy scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the series into empty nets to seal it. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.

Now, here's how things went down in Minneapolis:

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jaden McDaniels had 32 points and 10 rebounds and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in a surprise start for the injury-ravaged Minnesota Timberwolves in a 110-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday night that finished off another tense NBA playoff series between the rivals.

With their top three guards out because of injuries, the Timberwolves went big with Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid fueling a 64-40 advantage in points in the paint and a 50-33 edge in rebounding.

"This is what you don't really teach. This is about will. It's about heart, and that's how we were able to overcome this great challenge," said Gobert, who had 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, will start the second round at San Antonio on Monday. The second-seeded Spurs beat Portland in five games in their first-round series.

"I'm just happy it's over, happy we were able to come out on top," McDaniels said. "Stuff was said. I'm just happy we were all able to prove our point, get the win, and move on to the next round."

With Ayo Dosunmu joining Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo on the inactive list, the Timberwolves were missing a big chunk of their ability to create shots.

Since beating the Timberwolves in five games in the first round and cruising to the NBA championship in the 2023, the Nuggets haven't found the production or spunk they've needed to supplement the three-time MVP Jokic. They extended the series with a decisive win in Game 5 on Monday, but Minnesota's defense delivered again this postseason in neutralizing Jokic and rendering Murray an afterthought.

McDaniels tirelessly chased him around the perimeter. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Gobert kept giving Jokic a hard time in the paint with his long arms and superb anticipation.

McDaniels tossed even more spice into this well-developed rivalry early in the series with his blanket "bad defenders" jab at the Nuggets, and none of the Timberwolves has made any secret of distaste for their opponent.

Then their motivation soared off the charts when DiVincenzo went down in the opening minute of Game 4, and their franchise player, Edwards, followed him on the injured list. During a stoppage in the fourth quarter, DiVincenzo was shown with a big smile as he sat with his foot propped up in a cast behind the bench.

Source: ESPN