We are more than halfway home in the regular season in both the NBA and NHL, and it's as good a time as ever to take a look at some title odds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild both find themselves very much in the mix at the midway point of the season.

Both teams have odds near the top in their respective leagues at winning it all at this stage.

Things are a lot wider open right now in the NHL, where the Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +270.

*All odds quoted are courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook and are subject to change.

Here's a look at the latest odds in the NHL:

Colorado Avalanche +270

Tampa Bay Lightning +550

Carolina Hurricanes +700

Vegas Golden Knights +800

Edmonton Oilers +950

Florida Panthers +1200

Dallas Stars +1300

Minnesota Wild +2000

Washington Capitals +2200

Los Angeles Kings +4000

That's the 8th-best odds at present for Minnesota. The Wild as of Friday are 29-14-9, and with 67 points rank 2nd in the Western Conference and tied for second leaguewide.

In the NBA, the Timberwolves are still very much in the mix as well, and sit at 27-18. Despite a 4-game losing skid, Minnesota is 8th in the Western Conference, and just a half game out of 4th place.

Here's the latest odds:

Oklahoma City Thunder +115

Denver Nuggets +550

San Antonio Spurs +1100

Detroit Pistons +1700

Houston Rockets +1700

New York Knicks +1700

Boston Celtics +1800

Minnesota Timberwolves +2800

Los Angeles Lakers +3000

Cleveland Cavaliers +3000

Source: DraftKingsSportsbook

