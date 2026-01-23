Minnesota Timberwolves, Wild Both Have Top 10 Title Odds
We are more than halfway home in the regular season in both the NBA and NHL, and it's as good a time as ever to take a look at some title odds.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild both find themselves very much in the mix at the midway point of the season.
Both teams have odds near the top in their respective leagues at winning it all at this stage.
Things are a lot wider open right now in the NHL, where the Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +270.
*All odds quoted are courtesy of DraftKingsSportsbook and are subject to change.
Here's a look at the latest odds in the NHL:
Colorado Avalanche +270
Tampa Bay Lightning +550
Carolina Hurricanes +700
Vegas Golden Knights +800
Edmonton Oilers +950
Florida Panthers +1200
Dallas Stars +1300
Minnesota Wild +2000
Washington Capitals +2200
Los Angeles Kings +4000
That's the 8th-best odds at present for Minnesota. The Wild as of Friday are 29-14-9, and with 67 points rank 2nd in the Western Conference and tied for second leaguewide.
In the NBA, the Timberwolves are still very much in the mix as well, and sit at 27-18. Despite a 4-game losing skid, Minnesota is 8th in the Western Conference, and just a half game out of 4th place.
Here's the latest odds:
Oklahoma City Thunder +115
Denver Nuggets +550
San Antonio Spurs +1100
Detroit Pistons +1700
Houston Rockets +1700
New York Knicks +1700
Boston Celtics +1800
Minnesota Timberwolves +2800
Los Angeles Lakers +3000
Cleveland Cavaliers +3000
Source: DraftKingsSportsbook
