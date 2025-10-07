2025 NHL Opening Night Schedule & Latest Stanley Cup Odds
The puck officially drops on the 2025 NHL season on Tuesday night, and it's time we take a look at the opening night schedule, and latest Stanley Cup odds.
The NHL will showcase three matchups tonight, including the defending champion Florida Panthers opening at home.
Here's a look at tonight's schedule:
Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers - 4:00 ESPN - FLA -280 ML
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers - 7:00 ESPN - NYR -225 ML
Colorado Avalanche @ Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 ESPN - COL -115 ML
--
The Minnesota Wild will open the season on Thursday Night against the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 on ESPN+.
Here's a look at the latest Stanley Cup odds ahead of puck drop:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook on 10/7/2025 and are subject to change.
Carolina Hurricanes +750
Tampa Bay Lightning +800
Edmonton Oilers +850
Vegas Golden Knights +900
Colorado Avalanche +900
Florida Panthers +1000
Dallas Stars +1000
New Jersey Devils +1300
Toronto Maple Leafs +2000
Los Angeles Kings +2200
--
That's the top 10, here are the odds for some area franchises:
Minnesota Wild +4000 (15th Best Odds)
St. Louis Blues +5000 (17th Best Odds)
Chicago Blackhawks +50000 (T-Longest Odds)
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
Minnesota Wild All-Time Leading Goal Scorers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien