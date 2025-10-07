The puck officially drops on the 2025 NHL season on Tuesday night, and it's time we take a look at the opening night schedule, and latest Stanley Cup odds.

The NHL will showcase three matchups tonight, including the defending champion Florida Panthers opening at home.

Here's a look at tonight's schedule:

Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers - 4:00 ESPN - FLA -280 ML

Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers - 7:00 ESPN - NYR -225 ML

Colorado Avalanche @ Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 ESPN - COL -115 ML

--

The Minnesota Wild will open the season on Thursday Night against the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 on ESPN+.

Here's a look at the latest Stanley Cup odds ahead of puck drop:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook on 10/7/2025 and are subject to change.

Carolina Hurricanes +750

Tampa Bay Lightning +800

Edmonton Oilers +850

Vegas Golden Knights +900

Colorado Avalanche +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Dallas Stars +1000

New Jersey Devils +1300

Toronto Maple Leafs +2000

Los Angeles Kings +2200

--

That's the top 10, here are the odds for some area franchises:

Minnesota Wild +4000 (15th Best Odds)

St. Louis Blues +5000 (17th Best Odds)

Chicago Blackhawks +50000 (T-Longest Odds)

