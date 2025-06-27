The Minnesota Wild made a trade on Thursday that impacts their draft picks this season.

After shipping off veteran Frederick Gaudreau to the Seattle Kraken, the team now has 5 total picks in this year's NHL Draft.

With the draft set to commence on Friday night, let's set the stage from a Minnesota Wild perspective on what to expect.

First, here's a blurb on the trade that sent Gaudreau to Seattle:

The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this weekend's draft. The pick from the Kraken is 102nd overall and gives the Wild five selections this weekend. They have only one, No. 52 overall in the second round, in the top 100. Gaudreau, 32, had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) while playing in all 82 games last season for Minnesota. He has three years remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $2.1 million.

Here's a look at the Top 10 picks in the draft which begins tonight:

1) New York Islanders

2) San Jose Sharks

3) Chicago Blackhawks

4) Utah Mammoth

5) Nashville Predators

6) Philadelphia Flyers

7) Boston Bruins

8) Seattle Kraken

9) Buffalo Sabres

10) Anaheim Ducks

--

For the Minnesota Wild, they hold a total of five selections this weekend, and won't have much an opportunity to draft high-impact players this time around.

Here's a list of their draft slots as it stands now:

Round 2, Pick #52 Overall

Round 4, Pick #102 Overall

Round 4, Pick #121 Overall

Round 5, Pick #141 Overall

Round 6, Pick #180 Overall

The NHL Draft begins on Friday night from Los Angeles and can be watched on ESPN beginning at 6:00. Rounds 2 through 7 will be aired on Saturday beginning at 11:00am.

Source: ESPN.com

