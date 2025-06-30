The Minnesota Wild had to wait quite a while over the weekend for their first selection in the NHL Draft to come around.

They ended up selecting Theodor Hallquisth, a Swedish defenseman at pick 52.

Over the course of the weekend, the Wild had five total picks, and spent them on two defenders, two centers, and a right winger.

Here's a look at the five players selected, as well as a write up from ESPN that gives the team a B grade for its efforts. Not too bad for a team with just five picks and just one in the top 100:

Grade: B Minnesota Wild ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 52 Theodor Hallquisth D SWE 6-2 186 Orebro Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 4 102 Adam Benak C CZE 5-8 164 Youngstown (USHL) 4 121 Lirim Amidovski RW CAN 6-1 180 North Bay (OHL) 4 123 Carter Klippenstein C CAN 6-3 180 Brandon (WHL) 5 141 Justin Kipkie D CAN 6-4 208 Victoria (WHL) The Wild didn't give Judd Brackett a lot to work worth, but there was value to be had with their selections. There's more offense to give with Theodor Hallquisth, and next season in the SHL will go a long way to determining what his NHL projection is likely to be. At minimum, he's a reliable puck mover who has the tools to be a depth defender if his skating improves.

The real value came from selecting Adam Benak, who is one of the best skaters and smartest players in the draft class. But he's small, so of course he fell. He was by far the most skilled player available in the fourth round, and if he grows a couple inches, he has the special talent to be a top-six player. I liked the Justin Kipkie selection; he was one of the best overage defensemen available in the draft and a worthwhile bet.

The Minnesota Wild now turn their focus to the offseason and free agency, which begins on Tuesday, July 1st.

Source: ESPN.com

