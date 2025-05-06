Iowa Native, NDSU Alum Miller Draws Praise from Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders clearly were very impressed with North Dakota State Bison Quarterback Cam Miller in the pre-draft process.

So impressed that they ended up spending a sixth-round pick on the Iowa native in the draft, and now we have a bigger glimpse at the why behind it all.

According to Pro Football Talk, Tom Brady was a big factor in the young quarterback ending up in Sin City:

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was regularly communicating with General Manager John Spytek during the draft and was on board with the Raiders picking quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round, the same round that Brady was drafted in 2000, according to Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Spytek said of Brady’s assessment of Miller. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

Those of us in the Dakotas know very well the kind of ball player that Miller is.

Miller was 45-11 as the starter for the Bison up in Fargo, a tenure that included two National Championships.

This past season, he guided his Bison back to the Title game, and finished the championship season with 45 total touchdowns. Over his career, he finished with 129 total touchdowns and over 9,700 passing yards.

As of now, Miller slots in as QB3 on the Raiders depth chart behind starter Geno Smith and third year player Aidan O'Connell.

Sources: GoBison.com, Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and OurLads.com

