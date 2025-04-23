Every First Overall NFL Draft Pick Since the 2010 Season

Some years provide more drama than others but becoming the top pick in the NFL Draft is quite the accomplishment.

Let's take a deep dive and a long look at the last fifteen #1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, dating back to 2010.

We'll start with last year's #1 pick, which was owned by the Chicago Bears:

2024) USC Quarterback Caleb Williams - Drafted by the Chicago Bears

2023) Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young - Drafted by the Carolina Panthers

2022) Georgia Defensive End Travon Walker - Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

2021) Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence - Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

2020) LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow - Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

2019) Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray - Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals

2018) Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield - Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

2017) Texas A&M Defensive End Myles Garrett - Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

2016) California Quarterback Jared Goff - Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams

2015) Florida State Quarterback Jameis Winston - Drafted by the Tampa Bay Bucs

2014) S Carolina Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney - Drafted by the Houston Texans

2013) Central Michigan Tackle Eric Fisher - Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

2012) Stanford Quarterback Andrew Luck - Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

2011) Auburn Quarterback Cam Newton - Drafted by the Carolina Panthers

2010) Oklahoma Quarterback Sam Bradford - Drafted by the St. Louis Rams

Source: Pro Football Reference - NFL/AFL Draft History