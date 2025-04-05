Kirill Kaprisov Rapidly Ascending Minnesota Wild’s All-Time Goals List
The Minnesota Wild are hopeful that Kirill Kaprisov will be back just in time for the final push to the playoff and first-round series.
The young star didn't take long to make his presence felt in the NHL and is already near the top of the franchise's list of all-time goal scorers.
Here's a look at the top 10 all time in Wild history:
1) Marian Gaborik - 219 Goals
2) Mikko Koivu - 205 Goals
3) Zach Parise - 199 Goals
4) Kirill Kaprisov - 183 Goals
5) Jason Zucker - 132 Goals
6) Joel Eriksson Ek - 131 Goals
7) Andrew Brunette - 119 Goals
8) Jared Spurgeon - 117 Goals
9) Eric Staal - 111 Goals
10) Nino Niederreiter - 110 Goals
