The Minnesota Wild are hopeful that Kirill Kaprisov will be back just in time for the final push to the playoff and first-round series.

The young star didn't take long to make his presence felt in the NHL and is already near the top of the franchise's list of all-time goal scorers.

Here's a look at the top 10 all time in Wild history:

1) Marian Gaborik - 219 Goals

2) Mikko Koivu - 205 Goals

3) Zach Parise - 199 Goals

4) Kirill Kaprisov - 183 Goals

5) Jason Zucker - 132 Goals

6) Joel Eriksson Ek - 131 Goals

7) Andrew Brunette - 119 Goals

8) Jared Spurgeon - 117 Goals

9) Eric Staal - 111 Goals

10) Nino Niederreiter - 110 Goals

