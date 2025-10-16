Watch: Minnesota WR Jefferson Pranks GM in Hilarious Video

Sometimes, pranks are easily sniffed out. This time around when it comes to a recent one featuring the Minnesota Vikings, that wasn't the case.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was heading in for what seemed like an innocent photo shoot, and it turned into much more.

Star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson was the undercover photographer, and hilarity ensued:

It finally clicked for Kwesi. He didn't expect his star receiver to be that smooth under cover.

Jefferson, Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a Noon kickoff time.

