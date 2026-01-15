NBA teams across the country are hitting their mid-season strides, with many having an eye on the postseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again well positioned to make a run in the Western Conference, and might be in the market to add to their roster at the deadline.

There's also the chance that Minnesota could sell some of its young talent.

Get our free mobile app

ESPN.com has an article out listing one 'player to watch' for each team ahead of the deadline.

For Minnesota, that player is young guard Kenny Dillingham:

How the Timberwolves and the rest of the NBA value Dillingham could be one of the more interesting questions before the deadline. Minnesota believed enough in Dillingham to trade a precious 2031 first-round pick, as well as a 2030 swap with a San Antonio Spurs team likely to be contending, to draft the guard at No. 8 in 2024. Nineteen months later, Dillingham has yet to consistently crack coach Chris Finch's rotation, and his production has trended the wrong way this season. Dillingham is shooting just 33% on 2-point attempts, worst among players with at least 100 attempts this season. This could be an opportunity for another team to get a recent top-10 pick on a bargain contract -- or the last, best chance for the Wolves to salvage some value from the original trade. -- Pelton

Minnesota is currently 27-14 and is a half game out of second place in the Western Conference.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for 2:00 CT on Thursday, February 5th.

Source: ESPN.com

A Look Back at the Minnesota Vikings Last Playoff Win Gallery Credit: Bert Remien