Following NBA Trade Deadline, Here are the Updated Finals Odds

The NBA Trade Deadline is now behind us, and we can all exhale following one of the busier deadlines in recent league history.

Luka Doncic's move to Los Angeles was the headliner, but there were a ton of teams that ended up make at least one move.

It's time to take a look at the latest NBA Finals odds following yesterday's deadline, as well as last night's action on the hardwood.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of a handful of teams that opted not to make any moves at the deadline and are currently tied for the 12th best odds to win it all.

Here's a look at the top 20:

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

OKC is the odds-on favorite to win it all at +230, with the more experienced Boston Celtics on their tail at +250. Among the teams that made major moves, the Lakers are 5th at +1500, and Dallas snuck into the top 10 at +3500.

Source: Draft Kings Sportsbook

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time Leading Scorers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Minnesota Golden Gopher Alums in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien