Five MBB/WBB Players to Watch at Next Week’s NSIC Tournaments

Contributing Authors:
Kenneth Lenger - USFCougars.com - GoAugie.com

The NSIC Tournaments take place in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon beginning on Saturday, February 28th.

The first-round games, featuring seeds 5-12 will be played on campus sites, as the field is trimmed to 8 teams making the cut for a Pentagon appearance. Those first-round contests will take place on Wednesday, February 25th.

Here's a look at the current standings for both Women's and Men's NSIC hoops, as well as five players to watch ahead of next week's tournament:

For all things NSIC Basketball, visit the tournament central page here.

*Jamestown is eligible for NSIC Overall and Division Titles, but is not eligible for the NSIC Tournament this season.

Women's Basketball

NorthernSun.org
loading...

Five Players to Watch

Natalie Bremer (Mankato) - 2nd in PPG (21.5), 5th in FT Percentage (87.4%)

Izzy Moore (Northern State) - 4th in PPG (19.0), 40% 3pt shooter, 9th in RPG

Anna Vaaler (Sioux Falls) - 7th in PPG (17.7), 5th in RPG (8.0), 6th in 3pt FG% (34.5)

Lydia Haack (Concordia-St. Paul) - 6th in PPG (17.8), 9th in FG % (47.0), NSIC leader in assists (159) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7)

Bergen Kinnebrew (UMary) - NSIC-best 22.0 PPG, 5th in NSIC in assists

--

Men's Basketball

NorthernSun.org
loading...

Five Players to Watch

Tameron Ferguson (Augustana) - 3rd in PPG (19.9), NSIC leader in assists (169)

Luke Winkel (St. Cloud State) - 7th in PPG (18.4), 6th in Assists per game (4.2)

Ben Kopetzki (Concordia-St.Paul) - NSIC-best 22.1 PPG, 2nd-most made 3s in NSIC, 2nd in FT Percentage (88.0)

Arhman Lewis (Mankato) - 2nd in Assists per game, Assist-to-turnover ratio leader

Brogan Madson (USF) - 4th in PPG (19.3), Made FT Leader (143), 11th in Assists per game

--

Don't miss out on any of the action! For more information on the NSIC Tournaments, the bracket, tickets, and more, visit the official site here!

Source: NorthernSun.org

