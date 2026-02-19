The NSIC Tournaments take place in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon beginning on Saturday, February 28th.

The first-round games, featuring seeds 5-12 will be played on campus sites, as the field is trimmed to 8 teams making the cut for a Pentagon appearance. Those first-round contests will take place on Wednesday, February 25th.

Here's a look at the current standings for both Women's and Men's NSIC hoops, as well as five players to watch ahead of next week's tournament:

For all things NSIC Basketball, visit the tournament central page here.

*Jamestown is eligible for NSIC Overall and Division Titles, but is not eligible for the NSIC Tournament this season.

Women's Basketball

Five Players to Watch

Natalie Bremer (Mankato) - 2nd in PPG (21.5), 5th in FT Percentage (87.4%)

Izzy Moore (Northern State) - 4th in PPG (19.0), 40% 3pt shooter, 9th in RPG

Anna Vaaler (Sioux Falls) - 7th in PPG (17.7), 5th in RPG (8.0), 6th in 3pt FG% (34.5)

Lydia Haack (Concordia-St. Paul) - 6th in PPG (17.8), 9th in FG % (47.0), NSIC leader in assists (159) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7)

Bergen Kinnebrew (UMary) - NSIC-best 22.0 PPG, 5th in NSIC in assists

Men's Basketball

Five Players to Watch

Tameron Ferguson (Augustana) - 3rd in PPG (19.9), NSIC leader in assists (169)

Luke Winkel (St. Cloud State) - 7th in PPG (18.4), 6th in Assists per game (4.2)

Ben Kopetzki (Concordia-St.Paul) - NSIC-best 22.1 PPG, 2nd-most made 3s in NSIC, 2nd in FT Percentage (88.0)

Arhman Lewis (Mankato) - 2nd in Assists per game, Assist-to-turnover ratio leader

Brogan Madson (USF) - 4th in PPG (19.3), Made FT Leader (143), 11th in Assists per game

Don't miss out on any of the action! For more information on the NSIC Tournaments, the bracket, tickets, and more, visit the official site here!

Source: NorthernSun.org