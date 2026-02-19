Five MBB/WBB Players to Watch at Next Week’s NSIC Tournaments
The NSIC Tournaments take place in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon beginning on Saturday, February 28th.
The first-round games, featuring seeds 5-12 will be played on campus sites, as the field is trimmed to 8 teams making the cut for a Pentagon appearance. Those first-round contests will take place on Wednesday, February 25th.
Here's a look at the current standings for both Women's and Men's NSIC hoops, as well as five players to watch ahead of next week's tournament:
*Jamestown is eligible for NSIC Overall and Division Titles, but is not eligible for the NSIC Tournament this season.
Women's Basketball
Five Players to Watch
Natalie Bremer (Mankato) - 2nd in PPG (21.5), 5th in FT Percentage (87.4%)
Izzy Moore (Northern State) - 4th in PPG (19.0), 40% 3pt shooter, 9th in RPG
Anna Vaaler (Sioux Falls) - 7th in PPG (17.7), 5th in RPG (8.0), 6th in 3pt FG% (34.5)
Lydia Haack (Concordia-St. Paul) - 6th in PPG (17.8), 9th in FG % (47.0), NSIC leader in assists (159) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7)
Bergen Kinnebrew (UMary) - NSIC-best 22.0 PPG, 5th in NSIC in assists
--
Men's Basketball
Five Players to Watch
Tameron Ferguson (Augustana) - 3rd in PPG (19.9), NSIC leader in assists (169)
Luke Winkel (St. Cloud State) - 7th in PPG (18.4), 6th in Assists per game (4.2)
Ben Kopetzki (Concordia-St.Paul) - NSIC-best 22.1 PPG, 2nd-most made 3s in NSIC, 2nd in FT Percentage (88.0)
Arhman Lewis (Mankato) - 2nd in Assists per game, Assist-to-turnover ratio leader
Brogan Madson (USF) - 4th in PPG (19.3), Made FT Leader (143), 11th in Assists per game
--
Source: NorthernSun.org
