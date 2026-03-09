The SDSU Jackrabbit Women's Basketball program excels in the month of March.

They've dominated throughout the season of late in the Summit League, but when the Summit League Tournament comes around, they've proven to be unstoppable of late.

The team wasn't the 1-seed this year, and may have been counted out by a few, but they proved once again to be the cream of the crop on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Facing off with the top-seeded NDSU Bison on Sunday in the title game, the Jacks came to play.

Per GoJacks.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 2 seed South Dakota State won its fourth consecutive Summit League Tournament title Sunday, pulling away late from No. 1 seed North Dakota State to win 64-51 over the Bison Sunday afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Brooklyn Meyer earned Championship MVP honors after finishing with a game-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks.

The win is South Dakota State's 13th conference postseason title since 2009, and the Jackrabbits will make the program's 14th NCAA Division I Tournament appearance.

The Jacks led by as many as nine in the opening half behind 15 points from Meyer and eight from Hadley Thul , but strong 3-point shooting from the Bison kept them in the game. NDSU knocked down five treys in the opening 20 minutes, including one at the halftime buzzer that made it a four-point game – 31-27 in favor of SDSU – going into the locker room.

After the break, NDSU put together a 9-3 run to briefly take the lead at 36-34. South Dakota State quickly responded as Emilee Fox and Ellie Colbeck combined to score eight straight and take the lead back, 42-36, with less than three to play in the third period.

Up three to start the final 10 minutes, Colbeck scored four straight for the seven-point advantage. The Bison again cut it to three, but Meyer and Madison Mathiowetz each made clutch baskets down the stretch and the Jacks scored their final 10 points of the game from the free throw line to pull away. SDSU's defense locked down the Bison over the final 90 seconds, forcing four turnovers to end the game.

After Meyer, Thul was SDSU's next leading scorer with 10 points. She also pulled down seven boards. Colbeck chipped in eight points, six of which game from the free throw line, and dished two assists. Fox scored seven points and Hilary Behrens recorded seven points and nine rebounds. Mathiowetz added six points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals while leading all players with 38 minutes on the floor.

SDSU's defense limited Summit League Player of the Year Avery Koenen to 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor but the Bison junior did lead all players with 13 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

NOTES

South Dakota State has won 12 straight Summit League Tournament games and is 44-5 all-time in the Summit League postseason.

The Jackrabbits have won four straight titles, which is the program's longest consecutive run since winning five in a row from 2009-13.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will find out their tournament opponent and destination on Sunday, March 15 when the NCAA Women's Selection Show airs on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

Source: GoJacks.com