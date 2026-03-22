The South Dakota Boys State Basketball Tournaments concluded on Saturday with a trio of championship games.

Class AA and A were both hosted out in Rapid City this year, and it ended up being a year in which no #1 seeds took home titles.

In AA, the #3 seed Huron Tigers found a way against previously unbeaten and #1 Sioux Falls Lincoln to win the title.

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Defense was on display throughout for Huron, who limited Lincoln to just 16 points in the first half and just 27.3% shooting from the field for the game.

Future Jackrabbit Blake Ellwein led Huron with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Augie commit Sam DeGroot paced Lincoln with 20 points on a 7-of-19 shooting performance. It is the first State Title for Huron since 2004. Here's the link to the full box score.

In A, Dave Hollenbeck's influence was on full display in his first year with the 2nd-seeded West Central. The veteran coach reached the Summit in his first year at the school, as the Trojans took down top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian 66-56.

It was a 24-22 game at the break, but the Trojans put the pedal to the metal in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 42-34. Connor Mebius had 20 points to lead West Central as the team shot 56.1% from the floor in the game. For Sioux Falls Christian, Ryan Dieleman led with 16 points and 6 rebounds. Here's the link to the full box score.

Lastly, the B Tournament was held up in Aberdeen, and after a stunning upset of #1 Viborg-Hurley to begin the action, it was 5th-seeded Castlewood and 2-seed Freeman in the Title Game Saturday.

Freeman fell behind early 19-11 after one and trailed 30-20 at the halftime break. The Flyers didn't quit, as they rallied in the second half to outscore Castlewood 41-23 and picked up the 61-53 win. David Walter led Freeman with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win. For Castlewood, Kamden Keszler had 24 points and made 5 3-pointers in the game. Here's the link to the full box score.

For a look at all of the brackets and results for the Boys State Tournaments, visit the link below.

Congratulations to all of the Boys programs on great seasons!

Sources: Boys Brackets - GoBoundSD and SDHSAA - Boys State Tournament Central

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